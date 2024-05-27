Dairy Production Manager
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
- The ideal candidate must have a minimum of a Diploma or BSc. degree in Animal Production and Technology/Animal Science or equivalent plus at least 1-year relevant working experience. The candidate should have strong employee management skills, ability to work long hours and flexibility of schedule, good communication skills, team building skills, ability to build and maintain relationships with advisors, consultants, and suppliers, decision-making skills and understanding of dairy digital software and hardware.
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
NB: Applications may be emailed to hr@cut.ac.zw and documents to be sent as a single PDF document.
Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 28 May 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.