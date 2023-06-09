Data Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Leasing Company a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Data Analyst. Reporting to the Head Business Development, Capital Equipment Leasing and Commodity Trading, the Data Analyst will be responsible for identifying, recording, analysing, and reporting all data related to equipment use, tracking and analyse to management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.

Managing users and user roles as per the Standard Operating Procedure.

Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary.

Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.

Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.

Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing.

Creating and sharing reporting dashboards for service works due and pending, fuel consumption, work done schedule reconciliations and variance reports.

Performing continuous internal and external data quality checks.

Qualifications and Experience

Other

A Degree or Diploma in Statistics/ Information Systems/ Mathematics/ Computer Science/ Agriculture/ Business studies or equivalent.

2 to 4 years' experience in data analysis.

Ability to work with stakeholders to assess potential risks.

High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.

High-level written and verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position being applied for as your e-mail subject reference.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 16 June 2023