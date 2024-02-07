Data Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is individually accountable for developing and implementing adhoc and regular reports and dashboards. Additionally, performing data extraction, manipulation and descriptive/ exploratory data analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with data scientists to identify opportunities for improvement.

Analyze, interpret and present data in visual format that conveys useful insights, that are easily understood and actionable e.g. Dashboards.

Collaborate with different team members to collect and analyze data.stablish KPIs to measure the effectiveness of business and business decisions.

Continuously review and identify data integrity issues that may require cleansing

Create presentations and reports based on recommendations and findings

Preparing reports for executive leadership that effectively communicate trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data.

Creating appropriate documentation that allows stakeholders to understand the steps of the data analysis process and duplicate or replicate the analysis if necessary.

Assess new and emerging technologies to ensure existing tools and techniques remain relevant in performing this role.

Technical Expertise: