Data Analyst

Job Description
This role is individually accountable for developing and implementing adhoc and regular reports and dashboards. Additionally, performing data extraction, manipulation and descriptive/ exploratory data analysis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work with data scientists to identify opportunities for improvement.
- Analyze, interpret and present data in visual format that conveys useful insights, that are easily understood and actionable e.g. Dashboards.
- Collaborate with different team members to collect and analyze data.stablish KPIs to measure the effectiveness of business and business decisions.
- Continuously review and identify data integrity issues that may require cleansing
- Create presentations and reports based on recommendations and findings
- Preparing reports for executive leadership that effectively communicate trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data.
- Creating appropriate documentation that allows stakeholders to understand the steps of the data analysis process and duplicate or replicate the analysis if necessary.
- Assess new and emerging technologies to ensure existing tools and techniques remain relevant in performing this role.
Technical Expertise:
- Can use data mining techniques in discovering patterns in large quantities of data for further analysis and to reach sound conclusions.
- Conducts high-quality and honest analysis of information and data to aid in problem-solving.
- Execution of data preparation, validation, profiling, auditing and data cleansing activities.
- Explore, Interpret, and analyze data using statistical tools and techniques.
- Working knowledge of data analysis and visualization tools.
- Significant attention to detail and an ability to quickly spot and fix problems.
- Understands that different situations may call for different skills and approaches, works to strengths, and compensates for weaknesses.
- Knows what to measure and how to measure so that complex processes can be refined, and more can be achieved with fewer resources.
Business Acumen:
- Use systems thinking to address problems and questions at scale.
- Plans and scopes data analytics executions that will improve product and service experience outcomes at scale.
- Creates, analyses & manages work that provides direct business impact.
- Demonstrates some knowledge of how industry trends & competitive landscape impact Old Mutual Data.
- Hands-on experience creating visualization designs and data storytelling techniques.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Mathematics (BMath) (Required)
Skills:
- Analytical Thinking, Business Decisions, Communication, Dashboard Reporting, Data Analysis, Exploration, Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA), Hands on Work, Identifying Opportunities, Information Systems Analysis, Key Performance Indicators (KPI), Teamwork, Technical Knowledge, Translations.
Deadline: 25 April 2023