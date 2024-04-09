Data and Modelling Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is a specialised accounting position in business units and is mainly responsible for producing accurate monthly statements for statutory and management purposes. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compiles and populates records to Trial Balance level.

Reviews control accounts and reconciliations.

Prepares draft income statement and balance sheet.

Prepares draft reports.

Specialized accounting position.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Accountancy: Accounting And Financial Computing (Required), Chartered Accountancy (Required).

Skills: Accelerating Change, Accountability, Accounting, Adaptability, Balance Sheets, Business Performance, Business Units, Control Accounts, Financial Management, Income Statements, Management Reporting, Monthly Statements, Reconciliations, Results-Oriented, Trial Balances.

Other

How to Apply

