Data and Modelling Specialist (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
This role is a specialised accounting position in business units and is mainly responsible for producing accurate monthly statements for statutory and management purposes. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compiles and populates records to Trial Balance level.
- Reviews control accounts and reconciliations.
- Prepares draft income statement and balance sheet.
- Prepares draft reports.
- Specialized accounting position.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accountancy: Accounting And Financial Computing (Required), Chartered Accountancy (Required).
- Skills: Accelerating Change, Accountability, Accounting, Adaptability, Balance Sheets, Business Performance, Business Units, Control Accounts, Financial Management, Income Statements, Management Reporting, Monthly Statements, Reconciliations, Results-Oriented, Trial Balances.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 11 April 2024
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.