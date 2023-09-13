Data Capture Clerk (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​: ​Three (3) Months

Reporting to the District MERL Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in routine data collection and entry for various project interventions implemented in the field and ensure that complete, accurate, clean, and consistent data is shared with the MERL Officer for data analysis and action planning.

Ensure proper filing and storage of M&E documents including questionnaires, monitoring reports, datasets, among others. Participate in regular data verification and audit exercises to assess the quality of data reported and address any anomalies identified.

Supporting the MERL Officer in conducting capacity building and mentorship to field staff.

Participating in data collection and cleaning.

Support MERL officer in the compilation of reports through provision of timely accurate and updated data.

Ensure that all data entry into the beneficiary data base has been done correctly and timely while meeting all set targets.

Ensure safe keeping of the created beneficiary database.

Compile all help desk, suggestion box related issues raised in the field in liaison with field staff and submit timeously to the MERL Officer.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in ICT, Statistics or any other relevant field.

Possession of a bachelor’s degree will be an added advantage.

At least two (2) years experience working in an NGO.

At least one (1) year experience working on similar position.

Experience in using data collection tools and gadgets.

Excellent computer knowledge and skills in SPSS, Microsoft office packages and data collection software packages.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.