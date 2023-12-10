Pindula|Search Pindula
Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Data Capture Clerk

Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Dec. 10, 2023
Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre [MDTC] is a community-based organization registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO25/91). MDTC implements diversified community development and humanitarian programmes to enhance the food security and livelihoods of the vulnerable households whilst strengthening their capacities. The organization is anticipating funding from World Food Programme to implement Lean Season Assistance (LSA) in Mwenezi district. We are therefore inviting qualified men and women to apply for the following positions in preparation for the programme implementation.

PROJECT: Lean Season Assistance.

Contract Period: Four (4) Months.

Reporting to the MERL Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Under the supervision of the MERL Officer, the Data Capture Clerks (DCC) will be responsible for:
  • Ensure that all data entry into the SCOPE data base has been done correctly and timely while meeting all set targets.
  • Be responsible for quality data entry and data cleaning.
  • Produce monthly distribution manifests efficiently in liaison with Project Officer for all FDPs captured as per distribution plan and distribution list in time for the distributions throughout the LSA programme.
  • Update the SCOPE data base on regular bases in the event of any changes arising in the Project Officer at any given time.
  • Ensure safe keeping of the created SCOPE database.
  • File all the registration forms and the signed distribution manifests.
  • Continue throughout the LSA programme to manage SCOPE database and support all LSA activities relating to beneficiary information.
  • Maintain an inventory of all SCOPE gadgets and ensure they are kept safely and ready for use during registrations and distributions.
  • Download vouchers on Mobile point of sale machines (MPoS) before food distributions and synchronization of MPoS for the purpose of reconciliation of data at the end of each registration and distribution.
  • Compile all help desk, suggestion box and SCOPE related issues raised in the Project Officer in liaison with Project Officer Officers and submit timeously to the MERL Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in ICT, Statistics or any other relevant field with professional qualification.
  • Possession of a bachelor’s degree will be an added advantage.
  • At least two (2) years’ experience working in an NGO.
  • At least one (1) year experience working on similar.
  • Experience in working with WFP SCOPE data base.
  • Experience in using data collection tools and gadgets.
  • Excellent computer knowledge and skills in SPSS, Microsoft office packages and data collection software packages.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR

Hand deliver to Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Stand Number 117

Neshuro

All applications should be addressed to The Executive Director.

Please Note That: Qualified Female Candidates Are Encouraged To Apply. MDTC Does Not Charge A Fee At Any Stage Of The Recruitment Process (From Application And Interview).

Deadline: 10 December 2023 at 1200 Hours

Mwenezi Development Training Centre

The Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a registered non-governmental organization (WO 25/91) formed in 1991. MDTC is located in the communal areas of Mwenezi District, Masvingo province. The organization is based on membership formation hence is community owned. The governing body of MDTC is composed of 10 Board of Trustees and currently a membership of 14800 people. The Programme Managing Director is the head of the institution with 3 managers heading the Programmes department, Finance and Administration and Strategic Business Units.

Address: Stand Number 117, Neshuro Growth Point Box 39 Neshuro, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263773003677

Email: admin@mdtco.org.zw

