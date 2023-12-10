Data Capture Clerk

Reporting to the MERL Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the MERL Officer, the Data Capture Clerks (DCC) will be responsible for:

Ensure that all data entry into the SCOPE data base has been done correctly and timely while meeting all set targets.

Be responsible for quality data entry and data cleaning.

Produce monthly distribution manifests efficiently in liaison with Project Officer for all FDPs captured as per distribution plan and distribution list in time for the distributions throughout the LSA programme.

Update the SCOPE data base on regular bases in the event of any changes arising in the Project Officer at any given time.

Ensure safe keeping of the created SCOPE database.

File all the registration forms and the signed distribution manifests.

Continue throughout the LSA programme to manage SCOPE database and support all LSA activities relating to beneficiary information.

Maintain an inventory of all SCOPE gadgets and ensure they are kept safely and ready for use during registrations and distributions.

Download vouchers on Mobile point of sale machines (MPoS) before food distributions and synchronization of MPoS for the purpose of reconciliation of data at the end of each registration and distribution.

Compile all help desk, suggestion box and SCOPE related issues raised in the Project Officer in liaison with Project Officer Officers and submit timeously to the MERL Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in ICT, Statistics or any other relevant field with professional qualification.

Possession of a bachelor’s degree will be an added advantage.

At least two (2) years’ experience working in an NGO.

At least one (1) year experience working on similar.

Experience in working with WFP SCOPE data base.

Experience in using data collection tools and gadgets.

Excellent computer knowledge and skills in SPSS, Microsoft office packages and data collection software packages.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR

Hand deliver to Mwenezi Development Training Centre

Stand Number 117

Neshuro

All applications should be addressed to The Executive Director.

Please Note That: Qualified Female Candidates Are Encouraged To Apply. MDTC Does Not Charge A Fee At Any Stage Of The Recruitment Process (From Application And Interview).

