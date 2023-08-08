Data Capturer (Chitungwiza)

Job Description

We are looking for Volunteers for one year of Volunteerism in the Data Capturer Program. This Volunteer will have an opportunity to give back to the community while gaining exposure to practical application of knowledge and developing relevant skills and establishing professional networks in programming. (Volunteers Ref: SOS 02/8/23).

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

For Data Capturer-Volunteer we are looking for candidates with a Diploma/ Degree in Project planning , Monitoring and Evaluation.

A self-starter and able to work with minimum supervision; basic appreciation of Zimbabwean labor laws.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Detail-oriented and able to demonstrate excellent administrative and organizational skills, and Good interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of certified academic certificates. E-mail: Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org