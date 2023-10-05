Data Captures x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Data capturing on Sage Evolution.

Clerical work.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary levels including English Language and Mathematics.

A National Certificate/Diploma in Accounting.

Knowledge of Sage Evolution would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar