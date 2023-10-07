Data Centre Technician
Job Description
Applications are invited to fill in the above position which has arisen within the organisation. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Technical and Projects Manager and will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring, supporting and maintaining an optimally controlled environment for network infrastructure hosted at Dandemutande's datacentres and base station facilities.
- Resolve and troubleshoot all datacentre infrastructure issues including, but not limited to hardware, fibre, networking, and related problems.
- Datacentre Rack deployment, rack cabling. rack decommissioning. Performing installation of customer network and server equipment (rack, stack and cabling) and removal of this same equipment when decommissioned.
- Ensuring datacentre and base station site security.
- Performing preventive maintenance, for critical equipment such UPS, Generators, air conditioning units, fire suppression.
- Maintaining reports on the repair and maintenance history of network equipment, maintaining equipment inventory records and documenting data centre processes and keeping activity logs.
- Providing technical support services to data centre clients and other technical functions.
- Reviewing, proposing, and implementing improvements on data centre sites.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or better in Telecommunications/ Electrical engineering/Computer Science.
- Certifications in Infrastructure Management an added advantage.
- Networking experience with CCNA and/or Network. certifications is a plus.
- At least 1 years' proven experience.
- Good communication and analytical skills.
- Clean Class 4 Drivers license.
Other
How to Apply
To apply click link: https://dandemutande-jobs-portal.powerappsportals.com/Job-Details/?id=c525be13-f560-ee11-8df0-000d3a2ac07c
Deadline: 08 October 2023
Dandemutande
Dandemutande is a premier, fast-growing Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) that merges cutting edge connectivity, voice, productivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions with 24/7 customer support to help optimize the performance of your business.
Our comprehensive portfolio of Internet connectivity solutions, Data Center services, Cloud solutions, ICT hardware, ICT software, Managed IT services and Unified Communications solutions provide powerful options to address your most difficult IT challenges.