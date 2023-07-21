Data Clerk: Aids Healthcare Foundation (Mutare)

Job Description

AHF is an international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, collaborating with the Ministry of Health & Child Care to create Centres of Excellence (COEs) in health. The Organization is looking for a Data Clerk to be based at Dangamvura OI Clinic, Mutare. The successful candidate will be expected to coordinate AHF program data management activities relating to HTS and ART services including routine data collection, compilation, analysis, and dissemination through the use of the MoHCC Management Information System onsite.

The AHF Data Clerk will work under the direct supervision of the OI Clinic MoHCC Manager in Charge at the Facility they will be based and also under the supervision of an AHF Data Officer located close to the site and overally under the AHF M&E Manager who is based at the Country Head Office. This position is critical as the Data Clerk will generate accurate information, quality reports, and analyze data as required. S/he will ensure safe and secure retrieval of data at the designated site. In addition, the Data Clerk will ensure the functionality of the medical records management systems (MRS) which is being used on-site. Overall, the Data Clerk will support the MoHCC Data Clerks already onsite.

Duties and Responsibilities

M&E Roles - Collect weekly, monthly & quarterly HIV Testing Services and ART Statistics from the respective site including composition of the AHF specific Patient Productivity Reports (PPRs).

Enter all weekly, monthly and quarterly PPR data into AHF PPR web portal.

Actively participates in preparing weekly, monthly and quarterly program data reports and ensures timely submission of requested data to MoHCC and AHF structures, as well as assist in the production of information submitted to the MoHCC DHIS2.

Regularly monitors and maintains privacy of all data/ information collected and entered into all MIS systems on site.

Ensure that all data/ information is backed up on a regular basis (daily/ weekly/ monthly) basis to ensure safety of data.

Assist MoHCC MIS personnel onsite in troubleshooting & management of computer systems including Electronic Medical Records system at the facility and ensures that the system onsite is functional to support quality assurance, validity, accuracy and integrity of the program data.

Takes part in training of healthcare workers in data collection, management and utilization and also provides timely feedback to data queries including data inconsistencies or missing data.

Participates in the development of operational work plans and budgets for data management activities at the facility in line with reporting requirements.

Review data for accuracy, completeness, identifying errors for cleaning and lead data audit and validation activities at the clinic.

Ensuring availability of required & recent Health Information tools i.e. registers, forms, guidelines and any other relevant tools and ensures that Updating of these registers (e.g. HTS & ART registers) and any related tools is done.

At facilities with Patient Chart Records, assist in ensuring there is an efficient patient record management system e.g. assist Assists with clinic’s filing when required.

Ensure that the number of charts entered into the database correlates with number of clients recorded in the daily register at the reception.

Performs clerical and administrative tasks related to data entry (e.g. filing and retrieval of relevant information).

Perform any other duties as assigned by the different line supervisor(s).

Administrative Roles - Make meeting appointments, take minutes in staff meetings, Assist in the procurement processes.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant should hold at least a Diploma in IT, Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics, Economics, or other related fields from a recognized institution.

Holding a Bachelor(s) degree in the fields noted is a significant advantage.

At least one-year experience in data management and analysis in a busy healthcare setting and in a field directly related to HIV&AIDS and specified responsibilities.

Previous exposure and experience working with healthcare delivery systems such as ePMS, ePOC, DHIS 2 a significant advantage.

Flexible, proactive, and able to organize work independently as well as work in a team.

Computer Skills: Added advantages includes proficiency in MS Word, Excel, Outlook & PowerPoint.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to: globalhr.africa@aidshealth.org with the subject line DATA CLERK – AHF Zimbabwe (Dangamvura Clinic).