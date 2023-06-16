Data Entry Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Data Entry Clerk (DEC) will be responsible for timely data entry from paper based into the database systems, ensuring that data meets all quality dimensions including accuracy, completeness, precision, validity, integrity, and timeliness.

Duties and Responsibilities

Data Entry Clerk (DEC) will be responsible for timely data entry from paper based into the database systems, ensuring that data meets all quality dimensions including accuracy, completeness, precision, validity, integrity, and timeliness.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in public health, Development Studies, Statistics and Operations Research, Monitoring and Evaluation or related field.

At least one year experience in data entry.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw.

Safeguarding and Commitment: Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.

Feedback