Musasa Project

Data Entry Clerk (Harare)

Musasa Project
Jun. 23, 2023
Job Description

Data Entry Clerk (DEC) will be responsible for timely data entry from paper based into the database systems, ensuring that data meets all quality dimensions including accuracy, completeness, precision, validity, integrity, and timeliness.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Data Entry Clerk (DEC) will be responsible for timely data entry from paper based into the database systems, ensuring that data meets all quality dimensions including accuracy, completeness, precision, validity, integrity, and timeliness.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in public health, Development Studies, Statistics and Operations Research, Monitoring and Evaluation or related field.
  • At least one year experience in data entry.

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw.

Safeguarding and Commitment: Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 23 June 2023

Musasa Project

Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.

