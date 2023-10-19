Data Entry Clerk x5

Job Description

SAfAIDS under the Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control (ZimPAAC) DREAMS program which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in Zimbabwe is looking for quality conscious, results focused, systematic planners with strong qualitative and quantitative data analytics, database development conversant and knowledge management, efficient and multiple assignments skilled Data Entry Clerks for five district offices in Lupane, Bubi, Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Seke.

Placement: SAfAIDS Zimbabwe District Offices, Lupane/Bubi/Tsholotsho/Nkayi/Seke, Zimbabwe

Duties and Responsibilities

The Data Entry Clerks will capture and collate DREAMS program related data as per given PEPFAR data quality dimensions; and SAfAIDS monitoring, evaluation, research, reporting and learning (MERRL) standard operating procedures (SOPs); and report on several indicators as per guidance by the Provincial Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Officer.

She/He/They will conduct monthly data quality assessments (DQAs) identifying data errors and remediating them at the point of service delivery as well as in the reporting systems as soon as possible with all data fed into the DREAMS DHIS2 or other data repositories available to the program which include CommCare.

She/He/They processes entries into the DREAMS DHIS2 for both screening, enrolment, referrals, and clinical & non- clinical service interventions.

She/He/They will file all processed documents (screening forms, enrolment forms, health for life registers, non-clinical and clinical register & financial literacy) according to the SAfAIDS SOPs.

They complete missing data by triangulating between the screening and enrolment tools or by checking with the beneficiary on missing data and create a report at the end of the engagement period for activities done which should include the following: number of entries processed into the DREAMS DHIS2, number of cleaned entries, number of source documents verified and number of source documents filed according to the given guidelines.

DEC conducts Quarterly On-Site Data Verification (OSDV) visits using standardised data verification tools.

She/He/They scans through source documents (screening forms, enrolment forms, health for life registers, non-clinical, clinical register & financial literacy) information to identify pertinent information.

She/He/They correct errors and organize the information in a manner that will optimize swift and accurate capturing; including verifying, sorting, cleaning, and transferring data from paper formats into computer files or database systems (DREAMS DHIS2).

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum qualification, Diploma in Records Management, Social Sciences, Information Technology, ProjectManagement, Public Health, Health Promotion, or related field is required.

Minimum of 1-2 years working experience in managing, and reporting health related program data andinformation.

Former DREAMS beneficiary is an added advantage.

Proficient computer knowledge working with the DREAMS DHIS2 system, Commcare, Kobo,SPSS/STATA/SAS, Excel and Access, and MERRL mobile applications.

Basic understanding of MS Excel, including pivot-tables, formatting, statistical functions, and formulas.

Excellent communication including writing, reporting and documentation skills.

Other

How to Apply

SAfAIDS is committed to equality in all our work. Gender Equality, Social Inclusion and Diversity is core to our internal and external work. Internally, this enriches the ideas, perspectives and competencies, for fulfilling our commitment to serving diverse populations across the SADC region. Our Fit-For-Purpose employee recruitment and consultant engagement approach; welcomes applicants who identify as PLHIV, persons with disability, non-binary persons, and all sexual orientations and gender identities.