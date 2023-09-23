Data Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Data Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The position’s main objective is to prepare data for reporting and ensuring that all datasets are clean and adequately prepared for dissemination.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning, verifying, and preparing data for internal and external reporting.

Working with IT and M&E teams to design, build, and manage data visualization and dashboards in Power BI.

Triangulating information collected using various electronic platforms including but not limited to CommCare, PowerBI, EHR and DREAMS DHIS2.

Planning and conducting analysis of data in PowerBI and MS Excel on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and ad-hoc basis as requested.

Compiling and consolidating weekly, monthly, and quarterly data for program activities as requested internally or by partners.

Assisting in managing, tracking, and reporting data from all projects being implemented.

Managing the Power BI interface and system failures, particularly refreshing of reports and working with M&E and IT teams to create and develop new reporting forms in CommCare.

Providing help desk services to both Head Office and field teams to troubleshoot any challenges in accessing Power BI reports.

Data cleaning in Excel, Power BI, CommCare HQ and monitoring user activity. Assisting in the development of SOPs for data cleaning management and storage.

Performing general research related duties including but not limited to data entry, filing, descriptive analyses and collating forms.

Working closely with the District Health Information Officers to support and strengthen the District Health Information System.

Assisting in coordinating and facilitating M&E related trainings across the program.

Providing mentorship to DSIOs and M&E Assistants in all areas relating to data collection, CommCare and Power BI, through classroom, virtual meetings, short videos, or any other creative methods.

Writing minutes of meetings, preparing workshop materials and training workshop participants as required.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Biostatistics, Health Informatics, Data Science, Epidemiology, Public Health, or related field.

A master’s degree in a health-related field will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience and knowledge of DAX/ SQL and in using CommCare and/or DHIS2 system.

Strong quantitative data analysis skills, including conducting data cleaning, verification, and trend analyses.

Experience in creating dashboards using Power BI or other business intelligence software is strongly preferred (e.g., Tableau).

Advanced skills in MS Excel, including pivot tables, VLOOKUP, formatting, statistical functions, and formulas and coupled with good knowledge of other packages like MS Word and PowerPoint.

Proficiency in at least one statistical software package e.g., STATA, R, SAS, or SPSS will be an added advantage.

Excellent report writing, interpersonal and presentation skills, including fluency in English and one or more of the local spoken languages with demonstrable ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Experience in working with MoHCC or health-related implementing partners coupled with a strong understanding of the Zimbabwe health care system structures.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.