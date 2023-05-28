Data Science Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen within the Strategy, Innovation and Insights Department for a suitably qualified Data Science Specialist, reporting to the Insights Manager. The role is responsible for interpreting and analysing data from multiple sources by developing hypothesis, making inferences and analyse customer, products and market trends to come up with imaginative solutions to business problems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Statistics or Data Science is required.

Data Analytics Integration with SSIS/ SAS/ Java certification.

Strong scripting (Python, R) and SQL skills are required.

Big Data certification and Database systems SQL or NOSQL required.

2-4 years banking sector experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw, with the title, Data Science Specialist clearly written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 31 May 2023