Data Scientist (Harare)

The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities.

Job Summary

The Data Scientist will develop the Malaria module of Mpilo electronic health system as part of the DELTA 2 technical assistance between provided to the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The Data Scientist will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. This assignment is for duration of six (6) months.

Reports to: EGPAF Data Management Systems Advisor:

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes.

Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data.

Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.

Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms.

Combine models through ensemble modeling.

Design informative dashboards for stakeholders.

Present information using data visualization techniques.

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.

Collaborate with engineering and product development teams.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field; graduate degree in Data Science or other quantitative field .

Proven experience as a Data Scientist or Data Analyst in the public health sector.

Experience in data mining.

Understanding of machine-learning and operations research.

Knowledge of SQL, JavaScript, and Python; familiarity with Java is an asset.

Experience using business intelligence tools (e.g. PowerBI) and data frameworks (e.g. Hadoop).

Experience using DHIS2.

Experience using collaborative project management tools (e.g. GIT, JIRA).

Analytical mind and business acumen.

Strong math skills (e.g. statistics, algebra).

Understanding of public health reporting indicators.

Problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Competencies:

The Foundation expects all employees to possess the fundamental competencies of interpersonal skills, communication, accountability, continual learning, and driving results.

The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Manager:

Developing Others – Developing others is a person’s ability to perform and contribute to the organization by providing ongoing feedback and by providing opportunities to learn through formal and informal methods.

– Managing conflict is a person’s ability to encourage creative tension and differences of opinions. He/she will anticipate and take steps to prevent counter-productive confrontations while resolving conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner. Managing People – Managing people is a person’s ability to build and manage workforce based on organization goals, budget, considerations, and staff needs.

He/she will also manage a multi-cultural workforce and a variety of workforce situations.

Other

