Data Scientist (Harare)

Reporting to the Survey Coordinator, the position is responsible for all aspects of data management and providing expertise in the implementation of the biobehavioral survey for key populations. The survey duration is six months. Utilizing their technical knowledge and analytical skills, the incumbent collaborates with the principal investigator and survey coordinator to ensure seamless survey execution.

Contract Duration: 6 Months

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure the security of data, proper storage, and timely backup to prevent any loss or damage.

Manage questionnaire instruments and other data management issues.

Monitor referral and sampling for survey participants.

Query, transform, and clean survey data to meet the objectives of the study.

Execute ad-hoc analyses, ongoing models, and report development to solve various survey-related challenges.

Provide guidance and support data-informed decisions regarding the appropriateness and validity of planned statistical methods including identification of potential methodological challenges and limitations and potential solutions for these challenges.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations Research, Data Science, Management Information Systems, or a related field is required.

A Master’s degree in one of the fields listed above is preferred.

Two years or more of relevant data analytics, data science, or applied research experience.

Experience using at least one programming language for data science or applied research (e.g. R, Python, SAS, STATA).

Excellent skills in creating and cleaning large and complex data sets.

Knowledge of population size estimate procedures.

Demonstrated strong attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Valid GCP certificate.

Other

Commitment to Diversity:

Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, national ID, and certified copies of certificates indicating the position applied for to: bbskpvacancy@zimttech.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

