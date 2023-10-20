Data Scientist: MSc (Harare)

Job Description

The Data Scientist position offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the advancement of data science and machine learning methods within the HE2AT Center projects, focusing on understanding the effects of heat and air pollution on maternal and neonatal health. The Data Scientist will actively participate in data harmonization and integration efforts. The role also includes the potential for engagement in various data science projects within the HEAT Centre. Additionally, there is an opportunity to pursue a funded three-year PhD with LSTM. As part of a collaborative team, the Data Scientist will assist in developing analysis proposals, conduct data analysis (including a large Individual Patient Data (IPD) database), manage and harmonize data, present findings at scientific meetings, draft manuscripts, and publish results.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute to the development and application of data science and machine learning methods within the HE2AT Center projects.

Participate in data harmonization and integration activities to facilitate the analysis of heterogeneous datasets.

Collaborate with the team to develop analysis proposals and design appropriate statistical models.

Conduct data analysis, including working with a large Individual Patient Data (IPD) database.

Manage and harmonize data to ensure consistency and quality.

Present research findings at scientific meetings and conferences.

Draft manuscripts for publication in scientific journals.

Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams and researchers from different backgrounds.

Provide training in data science methods to team members and collaborators.

Stay updated on the latest advancements in data science, machine learning, and related fields.

Engage in potential three-year funded PhD program with LSTM.

Qualifications and Experience

MSc in (Bio)Statistics, Computer Science, or related fields. Strong programming skills and experience with Python, R, STATA, or similar languages.

Experience providing training in data science methods.

Proficiency in working with large and complex datasets, such as remote sensing, health data, or climate model data.

Additional skills and experience that would be advantageous: Experience working in a JupyterHub environment.

Demonstrable experience with Python (or R or STATA) data processing and numerical packages, including NumPy, SciPy, and Pandas.

Demonstrable experience with Python machine learning packages, such as scikit-learn, and at least one deep learning platform such as Keras, PyTorch, or TensorFlow.

Experience with pollution datasets include satellite derived proxies.

Ability and experience working in an international, multidisciplinary team.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)