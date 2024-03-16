Data Warehouse Specialist: ICT - LEVEL 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Data Repository and SAP HANA platform management

Perform data warehouse tuning and designing Data models using IDT in SAP HANA or any other technologies.

Develop and maintain data quality processes to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data.

Integrating data marts into data warehouse and looking for patterns to use for predictive analytics methodologies.

Monitor and optimize data warehouse performance, addressing any bottlenecks or issues.

Evaluation of the system use and maintaining service level score aggregates ensuring that the targets are met.

Ensuring data integrity and security, maintaining access levels to different categories of users.

Develops disaster recovery plan(DRP) for division services, including allocation of resources such as critical skeletal staff during a disaster.

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/ Computer Engineering/Data Analytics/ Data Management/Business/Economics/Statistics or equivalent.

At least one of the following certifications is required - Data Management (Power BI, Data Warehouse Certification, Data Engineering, SAP HANA), Python/ R programming.

At least 1 year in an ICT Systems support or software development environment.

At least 1 year experience in a data analytics environment.

Possess strong Business Ethics.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a prerequisite.

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital