Database/ MEAL Officer: 8 mnths (Harare)
Job Description
The Database Officer will lead in establishing and sustaining a robust Integrated Data and information management system in NAZ, develop data/information products, provide technical support to quantitative and qualitative data analysis for surveys and assessments, and act as overall lead on information management tasks. The Database Officer will primarily aim to transform data collected from NAZ interventions and activities into meaningful information that will facilitate learning.
Duties and Responsibilities
- MEAL Integrated Database Development and management.
- Improve and strengthen MEAL data quality.
- MEAL Data analysis and reporting.
- Visualization of MEAL reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in statistical analysis, Computer Sciences, or any relevant fields. Computer sciences is an asset.
- SQL, MS Access, MS Excel, VB, Mobile application such as Kobo, Power BI, Analysis Data, Reporting skill GIS skills, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, GIS mapping.
- Strong experience with Power BI and geographic information system GIS.
- Proven experience with data analysis and management of large volumes of quantitative and qualitative data.
- Strong proofreading skills.
- Strong Analytical skills.
- High level of computer literacy.
- Strong experience InDesign programs.
- Two years of experience in data analysis, data collection and visualization data.
- Proficiency in English (speech and writing).
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927251413-database-meal-officer-x1-harare-8-mnths
NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.
Deadline: 06 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.
NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs.