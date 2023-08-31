Database/ MEAL Officer: 8 mnths (Harare)

Job Description

The Database Officer will lead in establishing and sustaining a robust Integrated Data and information management system in NAZ, develop data/information products, provide technical support to quantitative and qualitative data analysis for surveys and assessments, and act as overall lead on information management tasks. The Database Officer will primarily aim to transform data collected from NAZ interventions and activities into meaningful information that will facilitate learning.

Duties and Responsibilities

MEAL Integrated Database Development and management.

Improve and strengthen MEAL data quality.

MEAL Data analysis and reporting.

Visualization of MEAL reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in statistical analysis, Computer Sciences, or any relevant fields. Computer sciences is an asset.

SQL, MS Access, MS Excel, VB, Mobile application such as Kobo, Power BI, Analysis Data, Reporting skill GIS skills, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, GIS mapping.

Strong experience with Power BI and geographic information system GIS.

Proven experience with data analysis and management of large volumes of quantitative and qualitative data.

Strong proofreading skills.

Strong Analytical skills.

High level of computer literacy.

Strong experience InDesign programs.

Two years of experience in data analysis, data collection and visualization data.

Proficiency in English (speech and writing).

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927251413-database-meal-officer-x1-harare-8-mnths

NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.