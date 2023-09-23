Database Modeller (Bubi)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Database Modeller for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).

The position is responsible for designing the structure of the database system. It creates a conceptual data model that defines the relationships between different data entities and how they will be stored in the database. DATABASE MODELLER x1: Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH).

Duties and Responsibilities

Analysing business requirements and translating them into database designs.

Creating conceptual, logical, and physical data models.

Developing database schemas and defining relationships between tables.

Ensuring data integrity by implementing constraints, triggers, and other mechanisms.

Optimizing database performance by tuning queries and indexes.

Collaborating with software developers to integrate the database with Impilo E.H.R.

Testing and debugging the database to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Identifying the architecture, infrastructure, and interfaces to data sources, tools supporting automated data loads, security concerns, analytic models, and data visualization.

Qualifications and Experience

Computer Science/ IT / Business Information Systems or Equivalent degree

Must have 5+ years of hands-on relational, dimensional, and/or analytic experience (using RDBMS, dimensional, MySQL, Postgres, data platform technologies, and ETL and data ingestion protocols)

Fluent with Python, SQL, and other programming languages.

Desired Experience: