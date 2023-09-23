Database Modeller (Bubi)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Database Modeller for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).
The position is responsible for designing the structure of the database system. It creates a conceptual data model that defines the relationships between different data entities and how they will be stored in the database. DATABASE MODELLER x1: Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analysing business requirements and translating them into database designs.
- Creating conceptual, logical, and physical data models.
- Developing database schemas and defining relationships between tables.
- Ensuring data integrity by implementing constraints, triggers, and other mechanisms.
- Optimizing database performance by tuning queries and indexes.
- Collaborating with software developers to integrate the database with Impilo E.H.R.
- Testing and debugging the database to ensure accuracy and reliability.
- Identifying the architecture, infrastructure, and interfaces to data sources, tools supporting automated data loads, security concerns, analytic models, and data visualization.
Qualifications and Experience
- Computer Science/ IT / Business Information Systems or Equivalent degree
- Must have 5+ years of hands-on relational, dimensional, and/or analytic experience (using RDBMS, dimensional, MySQL, Postgres, data platform technologies, and ETL and data ingestion protocols)
- Fluent with Python, SQL, and other programming languages.
Desired Experience:
- Define and govern data modelling and design standards, tools, best practices, and related development for enterprise data models.
- Excellent presentation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: ehrprogram@zimttech.org
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org