Database/Middleware Administrator (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Database/Middleware Administrator within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Install and configure Oracle Database, SQL Server Databases, Oracle Weblogic, Oracle Business Intelligence, Oracle HTTP Server, and Tomcat.
- Implement security on Databases and Middleware platforms and apply patches.
- Restore services rapidly as per incident management guidelines.
- Perform capacity management activities including tuning activities on all Databases and Middleware.
- Implement changes, carry out root cause analysis, and resolve service disruptions.
- Produce systems documentation for all supported systems, identifying and managing risks.
- Prepare Database, Operating System, and Storage administration scripts for automation of EOC activities.
- Develop and maintain EOC procedures for use by IT Operations during EOC processing.
- Set up, document, and perform routine tests of DR systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised institution.
- Database and Middleware Administration Certification an added advantage.
- At least 2 Years working experience in an IT business environment.
- Knowledge of Database systems, Middleware, Virtualisation and Storage technologies.
- Proficiency in Unix/Linux, Windows and ITIL framework.
- Good Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 19 September 2023
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.