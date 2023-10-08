Datacom Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the above mentioned position.
The incumbent shall be responsible to the Manager-Technical Support.
To manage and maintain the Data Communication Infrastructure of the network which includes working with routers, switches, firewalls, and other network devices to ensure smooth and efficient data transmission across the network.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designs, implements and manages the Data Communication Infrastructure of the Mobile Network.
- Configures and maintains 1P devices, i.e. routers, switches, firewalls and other network devices.
- Monitors network performance and troubleshooting issues related to data communication.
- Collaborates with other Network Engineers and Technicians to optimize the mobile network infrastructure in order to improve the performance of the network.
- Performs Level 3 issue handling and troubleshooting on Datacom networks.
- Provides guidance and training to Junior.
- Network Technicians and Engineers.
- Maintains network documentation and updates them accordingly and documents network support activities in order to maintain knowledge base.
- Develops Datacom Policies and Procedures.
- Implements security protocols and measures to protect the integrity of the data network.
- Resolves issues related to network congestion and bandwidth management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or Information systems or Telecommunications or equivalent.
- CCNA or HCNA certification is a must.
- A minimum of five years' experience in the Data Com field.
- Knowledge of Cellular Mobile Communications will be an added advantage.
- A clean class 4 driver's license with a minimum of two years driver's experience.
Competencies:
- Strong understanding of data communication technologies, routing protocols and network architecture.
- Acquainted with network management tools and trouble-shooting techniques.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications including a detailed Curriculum Vitae from persons meeting the above stated requirements should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zw
Deadline: 15 October 2023
