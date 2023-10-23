Debtors Clerk: Croco Motors Ford (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Extracts an accurate Debtors age analysis.
- Creates customers record.
- Prints and submits invoices, receipts and statements to customers.
- Collects, receipts and safely keeps funds from customers before banking.
- Surrenders collected funds to the Creditors Clerk for banking.
- Supplies missing information in the debtor’s ledger.
- Deals with customer accounts related enquiries.
- Reconciles debtor accounts.
- Ensures that all payments due from debtor’s accounts are collected on time and in a professional manner.
- Produces weekly and monthly reports on the state of affairs in the debtors’ book.
- Posts into Pastel System all payments and receipts.
- Verifies customers credit limits and advise management accordingly.
- Compiles and sorts documents such as invoices and checks substantiating business transactions
- Verifies and posts details of business transactions, such as funds received and disbursed
- Reconciles bank statements.
- Balances cash drawer and prepares bank deposits on a daily basis.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/ HND in Accounting/Part C CIS/Stage 2 CIMA, ACCA or any equivalent qualifications.
- At least 2 years’ experience in the accounting field.
- Familiar with Pastel Accounting Package, Excel & Word.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 October 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.