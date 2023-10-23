Debtors Clerk: Croco Motors Ford (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Extracts an accurate Debtors age analysis.

Creates customers record.

Prints and submits invoices, receipts and statements to customers.

Collects, receipts and safely keeps funds from customers before banking.

Surrenders collected funds to the Creditors Clerk for banking.

Supplies missing information in the debtor’s ledger.

Deals with customer accounts related enquiries.

Reconciles debtor accounts.

Ensures that all payments due from debtor’s accounts are collected on time and in a professional manner.

Produces weekly and monthly reports on the state of affairs in the debtors’ book.

Posts into Pastel System all payments and receipts.

Verifies customers credit limits and advise management accordingly.

Compiles and sorts documents such as invoices and checks substantiating business transactions

Verifies and posts details of business transactions, such as funds received and disbursed

Reconciles bank statements.

Balances cash drawer and prepares bank deposits on a daily basis.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ HND in Accounting/Part C CIS/Stage 2 CIMA, ACCA or any equivalent qualifications.

At least 2 years’ experience in the accounting field.

Familiar with Pastel Accounting Package, Excel & Word.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.