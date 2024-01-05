Pindula|Search Pindula
Binga Rural District Council

Debtors Clerk (Grade: 6)

Binga Rural District Council
Jan. 16, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in Binga Rural District Council.

Reporting: Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Processing invoices.
  • Managing debtors’accounts balances.
  • Reconciliation of accounts receivables.
  • Negotiating payment plans with debtors.
  • Issuance of debtors’statements and reminders.
  • Management of debtors’ledgers.
  • Initiating legal proceedings for recovery of outstanding debts.
  • Responding to client queries.
  • Perform any other related delegated duties by the Accountant.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The incumbent must be a holder of a Higher National diploma in Business Law/Financial Law/Banking and Finance, or a relevant qualification.
  • A relevant degree qualification is an added advantage.
  • At least an age of 25 years.
  • At least 1 year experience in the same field.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Possession of at least Class Three driver’s licence.
  • Possession of no criminal records.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications accompanied by detailed CVs and certified certificates to:

The Chief Executive Officer Binga Rural District Council P. O. BOX 36 BINGA

Email address: bingardc@gmail.com

Deadline: 16 January 2024

Binga Rural District Council

Binga District is a district of Zimbabwe in southern Africa. It is located in Matabeleland North just south of Kariba Lake, across the lake from Zambia It lies along the southern Zambezi Escarpment. The Tonga people inhabit the area.

