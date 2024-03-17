Debtors Clerk (Grade: 6)
Binga Rural District Council
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in Binga Rural District Council.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing invoices.
- Managing debtors’ accounts balances.
- Reconciliation of accounts receivables.
- Negotiating payment plans with debtors.
- Issuance of debtors’ statements and reminders.
- Management of debtors’ledgers.
- Initiating legal proceedings for recovery of outstanding debts.
- Responding to client queries.
- Performing any other related delegated duties by the accountant.
Qualifications and Experience
- The incumbent must be a holder of a Higher National diploma in Business Law/Financial Law/Banking and Finance, or a relevant qualification.
- A relevant degree qualification is an added advantage.
- At least an age of 25 years.
- At least 1 year experience in the same field.
- Good communication skills.
- Possession of at least Class Three driver’s licence.
- A clean criminal record.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications accompanied by detailed CVs and certified certificates to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Binga Rural District Council
P. O. BOX 36
BINGA
Email address: bingardc@gmail.com
Deadline: 26 March 2024
