Debtors Clerk (Grade: 6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in Binga Rural District Council.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing invoices.

Managing debtors’ accounts balances.

Reconciliation of accounts receivables.

Negotiating payment plans with debtors.

Issuance of debtors’ statements and reminders.

Management of debtors’ledgers.

Initiating legal proceedings for recovery of outstanding debts.

Responding to client queries.

Performing any other related delegated duties by the accountant.

Qualifications and Experience

The incumbent must be a holder of a Higher National diploma in Business Law/Financial Law/Banking and Finance, or a relevant qualification.

A relevant degree qualification is an added advantage.

At least an age of 25 years.

At least 1 year experience in the same field.

Good communication skills.

Possession of at least Class Three driver’s licence.

A clean criminal record.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications accompanied by detailed CVs and certified certificates to:

The Chief Executive Officer