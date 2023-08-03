Debtors Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, a distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above mentioned opportunity that has arisen in the business.

Successful candidate will be reporting to the Financial Accountant, the job is based in Harare and responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Debtors’ collections and reconciliations.

Cashbook postings and reconciliations.

Statutory returns and compliance.

Assisting in maintaining the general ledger, production of trial balance and in preparing financial statements, budgets, and other financial reports.

Supervision of Debtors Clerks.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Finance.

Knowledge of SAP software is an added advantage.

At least 5 years proven and relevant experience in a similar role.

Experience in a Distribution/ Logistics Company will be an added advantage.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for on: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.