Delivery Driver: Class 2 Driver (Mutare)

Job Description

We are looking for a reliable delivery driver who is concerned with customer satisfaction and transporting items in a safe, timely manner. The delivery driver will pick up and drop off items while adhering to assigned routes and time schedules.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loading, transporting, and delivering items to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner.

Reviewing orders before and after delivery to ensure that orders are complete, the charges are correct, and the customer is satisfied.

Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles.

Accepting payments for delivered items.

Providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients.

Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O Levels Including Mathematics and English Language.

At least 3 years experience.

Only class 2 licenses are required.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates with the relevant experience should email CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 09 September 2023