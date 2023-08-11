Pindula|Search Pindula
Delivery Driver: Class 2 Driver (Mutare)

Sep. 09, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for a reliable delivery driver who is concerned with customer satisfaction and transporting items in a safe, timely manner. The delivery driver will pick up and drop off items while adhering to assigned routes and time schedules.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Loading, transporting, and delivering items to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner.
  • Reviewing orders before and after delivery to ensure that orders are complete, the charges are correct, and the customer is satisfied.
  • Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles.
  • Accepting payments for delivered items.
  • Providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients.
  • Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O Levels Including Mathematics and English Language.
  • At least 3 years experience.
  • Only class 2 licenses are required.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates with the relevant experience should email CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 09 September 2023

Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape

