Delivery Driver: Class 2 Driver (Mutare)
Panmart
Job Description
We are looking for a reliable delivery driver who is concerned with customer satisfaction and transporting items in a safe, timely manner. The delivery driver will pick up and drop off items while adhering to assigned routes and time schedules.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Loading, transporting, and delivering items to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner.
- Reviewing orders before and after delivery to ensure that orders are complete, the charges are correct, and the customer is satisfied.
- Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles.
- Accepting payments for delivered items.
- Providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients.
- Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O Levels Including Mathematics and English Language.
- At least 3 years experience.
- Only class 2 licenses are required.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates with the relevant experience should email CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
Deadline: 09 September 2023
Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape
