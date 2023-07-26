Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
CIMAS

Dental Assistant (HighGlen Dental Clinic)

CIMAS
Jul. 24, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Sets up Dental materials and equipment for patients’ treatment.
  • Mixes materials for patient treatment as per instruction by the Dentist.
  • Performs suctioning during procedures.
  • Hands over procedure instruments as per instruction during the procedures.
  • Clears the treatment room after procedures and sets it up for the next patient.
  • Sterilises and disinfects dental instruments, surface areas, Chairs in line with Cimas procedures daily.
  • Liaises with the dental laboratory for job collections, deliveries and payments.
  • Follows up on patients after complicated procedures and provides feedback to the Dentist.
  • Schedules patients for treatment in line with available slots.
  • Checks medical aid membership validity of the clients prior to bookings.
  • Files and retrieves patient records.
  • Fills in pre-authorization forms, submits to Managed Care and follows up on outstanding forms.
  • Records daily patient attendances and procedures and submits to Dental Clinic Manager.
  • Processes claim forms and submits to the Administration Clerk.
  • Provides access to the Clinic and Clinic equipment to the Technicians during maintenance schedules.
  • Checks and monitors availability and usage of stock.
  • Prepares requisition for stock replenishments in line with reorder levels and submits to the Dental Clinic Manager for authorizations.
  • Participates in stock takes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holder of a Dental Surgery Assistant Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please attach your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

Deadline: 24 July 202

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

First Mutual
First Mutual

Optometry Assistant (Gweru)

Deadline:
First Mutual
First Mutual

Sister In Charge x2 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Gonarezhou Trust
Gonarezhou Trust

Nurse Clinic

Deadline:
Gonarezhou Trust
Gonarezhou Trust

Nurse Aide

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback