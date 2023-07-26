Dental Assistant (HighGlen Dental Clinic)
CIMAS
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sets up Dental materials and equipment for patients’ treatment.
- Mixes materials for patient treatment as per instruction by the Dentist.
- Performs suctioning during procedures.
- Hands over procedure instruments as per instruction during the procedures.
- Clears the treatment room after procedures and sets it up for the next patient.
- Sterilises and disinfects dental instruments, surface areas, Chairs in line with Cimas procedures daily.
- Liaises with the dental laboratory for job collections, deliveries and payments.
- Follows up on patients after complicated procedures and provides feedback to the Dentist.
- Schedules patients for treatment in line with available slots.
- Checks medical aid membership validity of the clients prior to bookings.
- Files and retrieves patient records.
- Fills in pre-authorization forms, submits to Managed Care and follows up on outstanding forms.
- Records daily patient attendances and procedures and submits to Dental Clinic Manager.
- Processes claim forms and submits to the Administration Clerk.
- Provides access to the Clinic and Clinic equipment to the Technicians during maintenance schedules.
- Checks and monitors availability and usage of stock.
- Prepares requisition for stock replenishments in line with reorder levels and submits to the Dental Clinic Manager for authorizations.
- Participates in stock takes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a Dental Surgery Assistant Certificate.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please attach your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw
Deadline: 24 July 202
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
CIMAS
Browse Jobs
Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time
Related Jobs
First Mutual
Optometry Assistant (Gweru)
Deadline:
First Mutual
Sister In Charge x2 (Harare & Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Gonarezhou Trust
Nurse Clinic
Deadline:
Gonarezhou Trust
Nurse Aide
Deadline: