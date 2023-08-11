Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

CIMAS

Dental Assistant (Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics)

CIMAS
Aug. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Dental Assistant – Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Sets up Dental materials and equipment for patients’ treatment.
  • Mixes materials for patient treatment as per instruction by the Dentist.
  • Performs suctioning during procedures.
  • Hands over procedure instruments as per instruction during the procedures.
  • Clears the treatment room after procedures and sets it up for the next patient.
  • Sterilises and disinfects dental instruments, surface areas, Chairs in line with Cimas procedures daily.
  • Liaises with the dental laboratory for job collections, deliveries and payments.
  • Follows up on patients after complicated procedures and provides feedback to the Dentist.
  • Schedules patients for treatment in line with available slots.
  • Checks medical aid membership validity of the clients prior to bookings.
  • Files and retrieves patient records.
  • Fills in pre-authorization forms, submits to Managed Care and follows up on outstanding forms.
  • Records daily patient attendances and procedures and submits to Dental Clinic Manager.
  • Processes claim forms and submits to the Administration Clerk.
  • Provides access to the Clinic and Clinic equipment to the Technicians during maintenance schedules.
  • Checks and monitors availability and usage of stock.
  • Prepares requisition for stock replenishments in line with reorder levels and submits to the Dental Clinic Manager for authorizations.
  • Participates in stock takes.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holder of a Dental Surgery Assistant Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

CIMAS
CIMAS

Dispensary Assistant (Masvingo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Dentist (Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics)

Deadline:
NSSA
NSSA

Prosthetist: WCRC (Grade: 12)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback