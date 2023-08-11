Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Dental Assistant – Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sets up Dental materials and equipment for patients’ treatment.

Mixes materials for patient treatment as per instruction by the Dentist.

Performs suctioning during procedures.

Hands over procedure instruments as per instruction during the procedures.

Clears the treatment room after procedures and sets it up for the next patient.

Sterilises and disinfects dental instruments, surface areas, Chairs in line with Cimas procedures daily.

Liaises with the dental laboratory for job collections, deliveries and payments.

Follows up on patients after complicated procedures and provides feedback to the Dentist.

Schedules patients for treatment in line with available slots.

Checks medical aid membership validity of the clients prior to bookings.

Files and retrieves patient records.

Fills in pre-authorization forms, submits to Managed Care and follows up on outstanding forms.

Records daily patient attendances and procedures and submits to Dental Clinic Manager.

Processes claim forms and submits to the Administration Clerk.

Provides access to the Clinic and Clinic equipment to the Technicians during maintenance schedules.

Checks and monitors availability and usage of stock.

Prepares requisition for stock replenishments in line with reorder levels and submits to the Dental Clinic Manager for authorizations.

Participates in stock takes.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a Dental Surgery Assistant Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 August 2023