Dental Assistant x2 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Dental Therapist, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting up dental materials and equipment for patient's treatment.

Mixing materials for patient treatment per instruction by the Dentist.

Performing suctioning during procedures.

Handing over procedure instruments as per instructions by the Dentist.

Sterilising and disinfecting dental instruments, surface areas, chairs in line with FMHS procedures daily.

Liaising with the dental laboratory for job collections, deliveries and payments.

Scheduling patients for treatment in line with available slots.

Following up on patients after complicated procedures and providing feedback to the Dentist.

Checking medical aid membership validity of the clients prior to bookings.

Filing and retrieving patient records.

Recording daily patient attendances and procedures and submitting to the Dental clinic Manager.

Processing claim forms via NH263.

Preparing requisition for stock replenishments in line with reorder levels and submitting to dental Clinic Manager for authorisations.

Qualifications and Experience

A Certificate in Dental Assistance.

Two years of relevant experience in a dental surgery.

Excellent organisational skills.

Detail-oriented personality.

Strong communication skills

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.