Dental Therapist (Gweru)
Job Description
Reporting to the Dental Surgeon, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Treating patients within limited scope as guided by HPA and MDPCZ regulations
- Tooth fillings of all types.
- Scaling and polishing of patients' teeth.
- Performing dental X Rays and interprets X Ray images.
- Fabrication of athletic mouth guards.
- Application of topical preventive or prophylactic agents, including fluoride varnishes and pit.
- Oral health and disease prevention education, including nutritional counseling and dietary analysis.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Dental Therapy
- Two years relevant working experience.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Emotional Maturity and empathy for others.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw
NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
First Mutual
First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.