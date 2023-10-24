Dental Therapist (Gweru)

Job Description

Reporting to the Dental Surgeon, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Treating patients within limited scope as guided by HPA and MDPCZ regulations

Tooth fillings of all types.

Scaling and polishing of patients' teeth.

Performing dental X Rays and interprets X Ray images.

Fabrication of athletic mouth guards.

Application of topical preventive or prophylactic agents, including fluoride varnishes and pit.

Oral health and disease prevention education, including nutritional counseling and dietary analysis.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Dental Therapy

Two years relevant working experience.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Emotional Maturity and empathy for others.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.