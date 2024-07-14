Dentist
Job Description
The above mentioned position has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides comprehensive examinations of dental patients.
- Diagnoses and treats diseases, injuries, and malformation of teeth and oral structures.
- Performs dental procedures.
- Treats pathological conditions of the oral cavity.
- Orders and analyses oral radiographs for diagnostic purposes.
- Compiles and analyses data collected from dental surveys, dental care programs to evaluate quality of service received by patients.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery.
- Must be registered under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- A valid Practicing Certificate.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license.
- At least five (5) years’ experience in a similar work environment.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Dentist” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
Not later than Monday, 22 July 2024
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.