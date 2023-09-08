Dentist (Highglen Clinic)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts dental consultations and diagnosis per patient in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Zimbabwe Dental Association.

Requests diagnostic tests from the Laboratory and imaging needed per case as per findings from the consultation.

Carries out dental treatments as required by the patients in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Zimbabwe Dental Association.

Prepares, discusses and provides prescriptions for medication of dental conditions.

Ensures proper creation and maintenance of patient records.

Maintains patient confidentiality for all cases attended to and for all records in line with DoctorPatient confidentiality.

Refers patients for specialist care based on dental assessment.

Liaises and engages with other health practitioners and service providers in different fields in the management of patients.

Monitors the sterilisation and disinfection of equipment and consumables in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Cimas Protocols.

Monitors preparation of the dental surgery and chair before and after attending to patients and ensures thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Monitors staff adherence to dental operating procedures and ensures that personal protective clothing and equipment is used at all times.

Educates patients on proper oral hygiene practises.

Participates in planned wellness programmes by providing Oral Health Talks in the communities in conjunction with iGo Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

Valid Open Practising Certificate (OPC).

Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Practising Dentist with more than 2 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements and can operate with minimum supervision, attach your application together with proof of qualifications and experience on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023