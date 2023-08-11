Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Dentist (Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics)
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Dentist – Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts dental consultations and diagnosis per patient in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Zimbabwe Dental Association.
- Requests diagnostic tests from the Laboratory and imaging needed per case as per findings from the consultation.
- Carries out dental treatments as required by the patients in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Zimbabwe Dental Association.
- Prepares, discusses and provides prescriptions for medication of dental conditions.
- Ensures proper creation and maintenance of patient records.
- Maintains patient confidentiality for all cases attended to and for all records in line with DoctorPatient confidentiality.
- Refers patients for specialist care based on dental assessment.
- Liaises and engages with other health practitioners and service providers in different fields in the management of patients.
- Monitors the sterilisation and disinfection of equipment and consumables in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Cimas Protocols.
- Monitors preparation of the dental surgery and chair before and after attending to patients and ensures thorough cleaning and disinfection.
- Monitors staff adherence to dental operating procedures and ensures that personal protective clothing and equipment is used at all times.
- Educates patients on proper oral hygiene practises.
- Participates in planned wellness programmes by providing Oral Health Talks in the communities in conjunction with iGo Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a Bachelor of Dental Surgery.
- Valid Open Practising Certificate (OPC).
- Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- Practising Dentist with more than 2 years working experience.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 16 August 2023
