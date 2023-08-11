Pindula|Search Pindula
CIMAS

Dentist (Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics)

CIMAS
Aug. 16, 2023
Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Dentist – Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducts dental consultations and diagnosis per patient in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Zimbabwe Dental Association.
  • Requests diagnostic tests from the Laboratory and imaging needed per case as per findings from the consultation.
  • Carries out dental treatments as required by the patients in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Zimbabwe Dental Association.
  • Prepares, discusses and provides prescriptions for medication of dental conditions.
  • Ensures proper creation and maintenance of patient records.
  • Maintains patient confidentiality for all cases attended to and for all records in line with DoctorPatient confidentiality.
  • Refers patients for specialist care based on dental assessment.
  • Liaises and engages with other health practitioners and service providers in different fields in the management of patients.
  • Monitors the sterilisation and disinfection of equipment and consumables in line with WHO, Ministry of Health and Cimas Protocols.
  • Monitors preparation of the dental surgery and chair before and after attending to patients and ensures thorough cleaning and disinfection.
  • Monitors staff adherence to dental operating procedures and ensures that personal protective clothing and equipment is used at all times.
  • Educates patients on proper oral hygiene practises.
  • Participates in planned wellness programmes by providing Oral Health Talks in the communities in conjunction with iGo Department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holder of a Bachelor of Dental Surgery.
  • Valid Open Practising Certificate (OPC).
  • Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Practising Dentist with more than 2 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 August 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe's leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945.

