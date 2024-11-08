Department of Biology Lectureship Position
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Successful candidates must be able to teach any three modules from the following at undergraduate level: Diversity of life, Ecology, Terrestrial Ecology, Aquatic Ecology, Ecotoxicology and Plant Ecology.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree in Environmental Biology, Ecology or Environmental Science; and a BSc. honours in Biological Sciences or any other relevant degree.
- Possession of a PhD in Environmental Biology related field, tertiary or university level teaching experience and a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be considered as added advantages.
How to Apply
The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Or
Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.