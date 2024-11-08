Department of Biology Lectureship Position

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Successful candidates must be able to teach any three modules from the following at undergraduate level: Diversity of life, Ecology, Terrestrial Ecology, Aquatic Ecology, Ecotoxicology and Plant Ecology.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree in Environmental Biology, Ecology or Environmental Science; and a BSc. honours in Biological Sciences or any other relevant degree.

Possession of a PhD in Environmental Biology related field, tertiary or university level teaching experience and a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be considered as added advantages.

How to Apply

The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –

The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources