Department of Chemistry Lectureship Position

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

A successful candidate must be able to teach Quantum and Computational Chemistry, Statistical Thermodynamics, and Computer-aided Drug Discovery and Development.

The candidate is expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0.

A successful candidate must be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.

Qualifications and Experience

A suitable candidate must have a Master’s degree in Physical Chemistry/Chemistry/ Computational chemistry or any relevant Master’s degree and first degree in Chemistry with at least an upper second degree classification.

Possession of A PhD in Chemistry, university teaching experience, ability to teach medicinal chemistry modules and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education will be considered as distinct advantages.

Other

How to Apply

The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –

The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources