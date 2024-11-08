Department of Chemistry Lectureship Position
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A successful candidate must be able to teach Quantum and Computational Chemistry, Statistical Thermodynamics, and Computer-aided Drug Discovery and Development.
- The candidate is expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0.
- A successful candidate must be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.
Qualifications and Experience
- A suitable candidate must have a Master’s degree in Physical Chemistry/Chemistry/ Computational chemistry or any relevant Master’s degree and first degree in Chemistry with at least an upper second degree classification.
- Possession of A PhD in Chemistry, university teaching experience, ability to teach medicinal chemistry modules and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education will be considered as distinct advantages.
Other
How to Apply
The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Or
Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.