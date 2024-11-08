Department of Clothing and Textile Lectureship Position
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Successful candidates must be able to teach Social Psychology of Dress and Grooming and Fashion Illustration; and any three from the following modules at undergraduate level: History of Fashion, Fashion Figure Drawing, Fashion forecasting and trends analysis, Textile Science, Product Development, Pattern Development for male and ladies fashion.
- Candidates are expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0.
- Successful candidates should also be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least a Master’s Degree in Clothing and Fashion Design; and BSc. Honours in Clothing Fashion Design or any relevant textiles and clothing degree.
- Possession of a PhD in Clothing Fashion/ Textiles Design related field will be considered as a distinct advantage, tertiary or university level teaching experience, a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education and Working experience on training support at a tertiary institution will be considered as added advantages
Other
How to Apply
The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Or
Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.