Department of Environmental Science and Technology Lectureship Positions x4
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
Post A:
- Successful candidates must be able to teach any three from the following modules at undergraduate level: Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Monitoring, Wastewater Treatment, Pollution Science and Environmental Science Research Methods.
Post B:
- Successful candidates must be able to teach any three from the following modules at undergraduate level: Ecotoxicology, Ecology and Biodiversity and Natural Resources Management. Candidates are expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0. Successful candidates should also be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.
Post C:
- Successful candidates must be able to teach the following modules at undergraduate level: Risk and Disaster Management, Environmental Modeling and Introduction to Environmental Science. Candidates are expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0. Successful candidates should also be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.
Post D:
- Successful candidates must be able to teach any from the following modules at undergraduate level: Solid Waste Management, Occupational Health and Safety and Environmental Management Systems and Auditing. Candidates are expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0. Successful candidates should also be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.
Qualifications and Experience
Post A:
- Applicants should have at least an MSc degree in Water and Sanitation and BSc (Hons) in Chemistry. Possession of a PhD in related field will be considered, tertiary or university level teaching experience and Working experience on training support at a tertiary institution will considered as added advantages.
Post B:
- Applicants must hold at least an MSc degree in Environmental Biology, Biodiversity Conservation, Environmental Science or related field and BSc (Hons) in Biology. Possession of a PhD in related field, Tertiary or university level teaching experience and working experience on training support at a tertiary institution will considered as added advantages.
Post C:
- Applicants should have at least an MSc degree in Environmental Science, Risk and Disaster Management BSc (Hons) in Environmental Science. Possession of a PhD in related field, tertiary or university level teaching experience and, working experience on training support at a tertiary institution will considered as added advantages.
Post D:
- Applicants should have at least an MSc degree in Environmental Science, Safety, Health and Environmental Management, Industrial Ecology and Environmental Management and BSc (Hons) in Environmental Science and Technology. Possession of a PhD in related field, tertiary or university level teaching experience and working experience on training support at a tertiary institution will be considered as added advantages
Other
How to Apply
The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Or
Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.