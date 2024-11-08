Department of Food Science and Technology Lectureship Position

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Successful candidates must be able to teach the Food Safety and Legislation, Nutritional Biochemistry, and Food Quality Management.

Candidates are expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0.

Successful candidates should also be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree in Food Science and Technology; and BSc. honours in Food Science and Technology or any relevant food science degree.

Possession of a PhD in Food Science related field, tertiary or university level teaching experience, Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education and working experience on training support at a tertiary institution will be considered as added

Other

How to Apply

The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –

The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources