Department of Food Science and Technology Lectureship Position
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Successful candidates must be able to teach the Food Safety and Legislation, Nutritional Biochemistry, and Food Quality Management.
- Candidates are expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0.
- Successful candidates should also be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree in Food Science and Technology; and BSc. honours in Food Science and Technology or any relevant food science degree.
- Possession of a PhD in Food Science related field, tertiary or university level teaching experience, Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education and working experience on training support at a tertiary institution will be considered as added
Other
How to Apply
The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Or
Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.