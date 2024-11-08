Department of Information Technology Lectureship Position

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate would be required to teach Data Communication and Networks.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Master’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Software Engineering / Information Systems / Computer Engineering / Cybersecurity / Data Science / Artificial Intelligence / Network Engineering / Information and Communication Technology (ICT) / Information Management / Telecommunication Engineering / Digital Forensics.

A Bachelor’s degree in one of the following: Computer Science / Information Technology / Software Engineering / Information Systems / Computer Engineering / Cybersecurity / Data Science / Artificial Intelligence / Network Engineering / Information and Communication Technology (ICT) / Information Management / Telecommunication Engineering / Digital Forensics is also required.

Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education and a PhD or being a PhD candidate in any of the above fields will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –

The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources