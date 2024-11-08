Department of Information Technology Lectureship Position
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate would be required to teach Data Communication and Networks.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least a Master’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Software Engineering / Information Systems / Computer Engineering / Cybersecurity / Data Science / Artificial Intelligence / Network Engineering / Information and Communication Technology (ICT) / Information Management / Telecommunication Engineering / Digital Forensics.
- A Bachelor’s degree in one of the following: Computer Science / Information Technology / Software Engineering / Information Systems / Computer Engineering / Cybersecurity / Data Science / Artificial Intelligence / Network Engineering / Information and Communication Technology (ICT) / Information Management / Telecommunication Engineering / Digital Forensics is also required.
- Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education and a PhD or being a PhD candidate in any of the above fields will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Or
Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.