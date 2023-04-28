Pindula
Kadoma City Council

Departmental Secretary x2

Kadoma City Council
Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Workload Management.
  • Office Administration.
  • Taking minutes in meetings.
  • Secretarial Support.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 ‘O’ Levels including Maths and English.
  • Secretarial or Administration Diploma or ICDL or equivalent.
  • 1-2 years of experience as Secretary to a Senior Manager.

Other

How to Apply

Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

 

M.DONDO

 

TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Kadoma City Council

Kadoma City is in Mashonaland West Province and located South West of Harare, the Capital   City. It is at 140km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo High­way and was founded in 1901, became a Municipality in 1917 and acquired city status in March 2000.

