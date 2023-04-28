Departmental Secretary x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Workload Management.

Office Administration.

Taking minutes in meetings.

Secretarial Support.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Levels including Maths and English.

Secretarial or Administration Diploma or ICDL or equivalent.

1-2 years of experience as Secretary to a Senior Manager.

Other

How to Apply

Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

M.DONDO

TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 28 April 2023