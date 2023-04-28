Departmental Secretary x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Workload Management.
- Office Administration.
- Taking minutes in meetings.
- Secretarial Support.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 ‘O’ Levels including Maths and English.
- Secretarial or Administration Diploma or ICDL or equivalent.
- 1-2 years of experience as Secretary to a Senior Manager.
Other
How to Apply
Hand-written applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:
City Of Kadoma
Town House, Fitt Square
P.O. Box 460
Kadoma
M.DONDO
TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 28 April 2023