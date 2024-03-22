Deputy Bursar: Enterprises
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT
The Deputy Bursar- Enterprises position is a senior role in the University and plays a key part in the financial management of University’s resources. With a large span of control, the position has a dual reporting system; functionally to the University Bursar and administratively to the Executive Director-Enterprises.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Development and enforcement of internal controls and systems.
- Investment analysis, market research and recommending investment options of University funds
- Contributing to the preparation of Annual Financial Statements.
- Preparing year-end audit schedules and attending to audit queries.
- Production of monthly management accounts, monthly KPIs and monthly management reports
- Financial analysis, performance measurement of the University Farms, Printing Press, Clothing Units, Construction Activities and Chemical Manufacturing operations.
- Training and supervising junior staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Accounting or Finance
- A Commerce related Master’s Degree such as MBA, MComm.
- Fully completed professional qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, CPA, CA, or CIS
- Membership of recognised Professional Accounting body.
- A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in application of internal controls in a medium to large organisation preferable in a university set-up. Two of these years should have been in a supervisory role.
Attributes:
- A mature professional with the ability to handle wide range of internal and external customers.
- Should be self-motivated and results driven..
- Should be able to work within deadlines and willingness to work beyond normal hours.
- Be a person of unquestionable ethical standing.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six sets of applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources)
Midlands State University
P Bag 9055
GWERU
Soft copies should be sent to: vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw
*NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 22 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.