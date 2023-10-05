Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Bursar, the Deputy Bursar, Finance and Administration shall be responsible for:

Development, monitoring, evaluation and reviewing University policies and procedures in liaison with the Bursar.

Coordinating budgetary preparations, planning and consolidation and control of budgets.

Maintenance of expenditure within budget and approval of payments.

Ensuring compliance with accounting policies and standard operating procedure.

Ensure input data is accurate and correctly allocated to appropriate accounts.

Review the efficiency of accounting software and recommend appropriate modules.

Preparation of periodic financial statements with relevant reporting standards.

Management of students’ system and student accounts.

Administration of salaries and employee benefits.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Studies;

Master’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Commerce or Business Administration from a recognized University.

Membership to a relevant Professional Board such as the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), Chartered Accountant (CA), CIS or Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) or equivalent is a pre-requisite.

Must have at least six (6) years experience in Financial Management in a senior position.

Sound knowledge of IPSAS an added advantage.

Working knowledge of Tax Laws.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 October 2023