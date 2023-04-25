Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development, monitoring, evaluation and reviewing of financial regulations, policies and Standard Operating Procedures in liaison with the Bursar.

Coordinating budgetary planning and control of approved budgets.

Appraisal of Schools/Units/Departments’ project proposals and providing financial guidance.

Liaising with Schools/Units/Departments’ on planning financial forecasts and implementation of projects.

Authorisation of expenditure and approval of payments for all Projects Accounts including the Research Board Project Account.

Analysis of accounts and operations to establish project performance and monitor compliance with accounting procedures, applicable laws and regulations.

Preparations of periodic and annual Project Financial Reports.

Monitoring and recommending review of University operations, processes and systems.

Overseeing the maintenance of the inventory for all goods received and issued.

Supervision of staff in the Planning and Stores Sections.

Provision of secretarial services to University Committees.

Preparation of budgets.

Ensuring timely and accurate management reports.

Monitoring and control expenditure.

Ensuring maintenance of an accurate Asset Register.

Ensuring expenditure is properly classified and authorized.

Assisting with strategic planning.

Assisting in the preparation of Financial Accounts.

Identifying and managing risk; and

Any other related duties as assigned by the Bursar.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s degree in Strategic Management, Administration or equivalent and a first degree in Accounting, Economics, Finance, Investment OR a full professional qualification such as CIS/ACCA/CIMA.

Applicants must be a member of a professional Board and/ or registered as Public Accountant.

Knowledge of Pastel System is a requirement.

Applicants should have at least eight (8) years of progressively relevant post – qualification experience, five (5) of which should be in managerial role.

Applicants should be mature, high integrity, excellent written and oral communication skills, good interpersonal skills and organisational skills and the ability to multitask.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=79

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023