Deputy Bursar, Planning, Systems And Projects

Job Description

The Deputy Bursar is part of the Senior Management Team of the University and plays a key role in the financial management of the University’s resources. This role supports and reports to the University Bursar.

Duties and Responsibilities

Staff development section staff including performance appraisals, development of training needs, coaching and mentoring.

Budgeting and Budgetary Control of the entire University and subsidiaries.

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual management accounts and various forecasting reporting.

Investment analysis, market research and recommending the investment of University funds in alternative investment options.

Assisting Bursar in providing secretarial services to the Investment Committee.

The management of stores and stocks through periodic stock takes.

Supervision of procurement of fuel ensuring that minimum re-order levels are maintained;

Financial Management of canteens including procurement of supplies.

Monitoring the Financial health and performance of Strategic Business Units Performance of the University Farm and University Printing Press, University Optometry Clinic, Chemical Manufacturing units, University Innovation Hub products and other University projects.

Finance Risk Management including monitoring of the control environment.

Stakeholder Management-both internal and external.

Attending to internal and external auditors.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a first Degree in Accounting or a fully completed professional qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, CA, CIS, or its equivalent.

Master’s Degree in Accounting/ Business Administration or its equivalent.

Must be registered with PAAB.

Other higher qualifications and certifications would be an added advantage.

A minimum of five (5) years post qualification experience in a relevant field preferably in large organisations.

Experience in University Systems would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following: application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration