Deputy Bursar, Planning, Systems and Projects
Job Description
BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Development, monitoring, evaluation and reviewing of financial regulations, policies and Standard Operating Procedures in liaison with the Bursar.
- Coordinating budgetary preparation, planning, consolidation and control of approved budgets of the University.
- Appraisal in liaison with Faculties/Units/Departments’ project planning, proposals and providing financial guidance in implementation of projects.
- Management of projects funds and specific funds.
- Monitoring the financial health and performance of Strategic business units including University Agro-Innovation Projects, Manufacturing Units, and Other University projects.
- Identify, monitor, and report on income generating activities for the University including canteen, kiosk, and any other.
- Authorisation of expenditure and approval of payments for all Projects’ Accounts including the Research Board Project Account.
- Preparation and Analysis of accounts and operations to establish project performance including compliance with accounting procedures, applicable laws and regulations.
- Preparation of periodic and annual Project Financial Reports.
- Ensuring compliance with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe procedures and University financial regulations.
- Performance Management of staff in the Planning and Projects Section.
- Provision of secretariat services to University Committees.
- Monitoring, control, appropriate allocation or classification of expenditure.
- Maintenance of an accurate up-to-date Asset Register.
- Coordination of periodic and ad hoc stock counts.
- Management and procurement of fuel.
- Assisting in the preparation and management of Year-end Annual Audits.
- Any other related duties as assigned by the Bursar.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidates should hold, in the first instance, an Accounting Degree and should, in addition hold a MSc in Accounting and or Finance or an MBA (Finance and Accounting), or equivalent.
- Membership of a valid professional qualification (CA, CIMA, ACCA, CIS or equivalent).
- Candidates should have a sound knowledge of standard accounting principles and practices, strategic planning, budgeting and budgetary control and working knowledge of computerised accounting systems.
- Candidates should have functioned at senior managerial level in either public or private sector.
- At least five years relevant experience of which two should be on a senior position.
- Sound knowledge of IPSAS an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi