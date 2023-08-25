Deputy Director Assessment, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director General.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring a national integrated Food and Nutrition Security Information System that provides timely and reliable information on the food and nutrition security situation and the effectiveness of programmes and informs decision making.

Undertaking Livelihoods Assessments, National Nutrition Surveys and Rapid Livelihoods Assessments analyses.

Ensuring that all components of the Food and Nutrition Security Information System reflect best-practice methodologies, integrate nutrition and food security information appropriately, are robust and transparent, and have buy-in from multiple Government Ministries as well as partner organisations.

Liaise and collaborate with other divisions in FNC to improve the understanding and use of complex livelihoods based analytical toolbox and engagement approach, and support integration of food and nutrition relevant considerations in their analytical and programming toolboxes.

Qualifications and Experience

Postgraduate qualification in Computer Science, information/analysis, sustainable technologies and livelihoods or other related field.

At least seven (7) years work experience, with increasing responsibility.

Knowledge and experience working in the sectors of food security, including in food security early warning systems, food security assessments and/or food security operational research.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:

The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;