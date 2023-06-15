Pindula|
Public Service Commission (PSC)

Deputy Director, Cyber Communication (Grade: E5)

Public Service Commission (PSC)
Jun. 30, 2023
Job Description

The Public Service Commission is inviting applications to fill the vacant post of Deputy Director, Cyber Communication in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. 

  • Reports To: Director, Media Services.
  • Department: Media Services.
  • Ministry: Information, Publicity And Broadcasting Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Participate in the development, implementation and evaluation of policies and strategies for effective cyber communication in the country.
  • Coordinate the mainstreaming of social media trends in the information and broadcasting landscape of the country.
  • Facilitate the government's ability to respond to issues affecting the citizens through setting the daily social media national conversation agenda.
  • Draft press statements/ speeches to counter adverse cyber communication and highlight positive internet and social media information.
  • Craft social media response strategies and information kits for distribution locally, regionally and internationally.
  • Create an awareness of government cyber communication platforms, programs and activities.
  • Employ cyber communication to reinforce and direct the public relations initiatives of Government Line Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
  • Facilitate the development of cyber communication platforms for all Government Ministries through setting up the systems and providing necessary information for users.
  • Coordinate regular/ timely updates of the Ministry's website and social media accounts with accurate and relevant information. 
  • Coordinate research into national and international best practices in cyber communication.
  • Identify threats, opportunities and trending issues on social media.
  • Facilitate the enforcement of regulations and laws relating to cyber communication through red flagging entities that abuse cyber communication platforms. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelor's Degree in Journalism/ Media Studies/ Public Relations or equivalent plus at least a Diploma in Computer Studies.
  • Possession of a relevant higher qualification will be an added advantage.
  • A minimum of six (6) years of relevant experience preferably with local and international media organizations.
  • Excellent verbal and writing skills.
  • Proven experience in writing and producing social media content.
  • Proven experience in digital design and communication Ability in operating digital editing equipment.
  • Excellent organizing skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Ability to employ information communication technology in developing and implementing cyber communication strategies and programmes.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates, [especially women], with relevant long-term experience at senior levels in the private sector or in the non-state enterprises domain within and outside Zimbabwe are encouraged to apply. 

Application letters, including detailed CVs and copies of certificates should be submitted to: recruitment@psc.org.zw and should be addressed to: 

The Secretary

Public Service Commission 

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Public Service Commission (PSC)

Website
+263 242 700881-3
feedback@psc.gov.zw

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is an arm of the Executive, created in terms of Section 202 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe amendment (no 20) Act 2013. This section provides for the establishment and composition of the Civil Service Commission and states that; “ There is a Civil Service Commission consisting of a chairperson and deputy chairperson; and a minimum of two and a maximum of five other members; appointed by the President.” The Union and the State Public Service Commissions conduct examinations for appointments to the services of the Union and the services of the State respectively.

