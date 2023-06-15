Deputy Director, Cyber Communication (Grade: E5)

Job Description
The Public Service Commission is inviting applications to fill the vacant post of Deputy Director, Cyber Communication in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.
- Reports To: Director, Media Services.
- Department: Media Services.
- Ministry: Information, Publicity And Broadcasting Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate in the development, implementation and evaluation of policies and strategies for effective cyber communication in the country.
- Coordinate the mainstreaming of social media trends in the information and broadcasting landscape of the country.
- Facilitate the government's ability to respond to issues affecting the citizens through setting the daily social media national conversation agenda.
- Draft press statements/ speeches to counter adverse cyber communication and highlight positive internet and social media information.
- Craft social media response strategies and information kits for distribution locally, regionally and internationally.
- Create an awareness of government cyber communication platforms, programs and activities.
- Employ cyber communication to reinforce and direct the public relations initiatives of Government Line Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
- Facilitate the development of cyber communication platforms for all Government Ministries through setting up the systems and providing necessary information for users.
- Coordinate regular/ timely updates of the Ministry's website and social media accounts with accurate and relevant information.
- Coordinate research into national and international best practices in cyber communication.
- Identify threats, opportunities and trending issues on social media.
- Facilitate the enforcement of regulations and laws relating to cyber communication through red flagging entities that abuse cyber communication platforms.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor's Degree in Journalism/ Media Studies/ Public Relations or equivalent plus at least a Diploma in Computer Studies.
- Possession of a relevant higher qualification will be an added advantage.
- A minimum of six (6) years of relevant experience preferably with local and international media organizations.
- Excellent verbal and writing skills.
- Proven experience in writing and producing social media content.
- Proven experience in digital design and communication Ability in operating digital editing equipment.
- Excellent organizing skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to employ information communication technology in developing and implementing cyber communication strategies and programmes.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates, [especially women], with relevant long-term experience at senior levels in the private sector or in the non-state enterprises domain within and outside Zimbabwe are encouraged to apply.
Application letters, including detailed CVs and copies of certificates should be submitted to: recruitment@psc.org.zw and should be addressed to:
The Secretary
Public Service Commission
Deadline: 30 June 2023