Deputy Director Multi-sectoral Coordination
Job Description
Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director General.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implementing strategies and programmes rooted in ensuring food and nutrition security issues remain central within the development and devolved agenda.
- Undertaking work that ensures the capacity of multi-sectoral food and nutrition coordination structures is enhanced by strengthening the necessary competencies and skills.
Qualifications and Experience
- Post-graduate qualification in nutrition, public health, social development, agriculture or macro-food security economics or socio-economic policy.
- At least seven (7) years work experience, with increasing responsibility.
- Knowledge and experience working in the sectors of socio-economics, economic planning, social development, food security and/or public health.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:
The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;
Food and Nutrition Council, c/o SIRDC Complex,
1574 Alpes Road,
Hatcliffe,
Harare.
Email: recruitment@fnc.org.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 27 August 2023
Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)
Founded in the year 2001, the Food & Nutrition Council is the lead agency under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), tasked by Government with the responsibility of coordination, analysis and promotion of a cohesive national response by multiple sectors and stakeholders to food and nutrition insecurity in Zimbabwe.
FNC is the convener and coordinator of national food and nutrition security issues in Zimbabwe. FNC charts a practical way forward for fulfilling legal and existing policy commitments in food and nutrition security. FNC advises Government on strategic directions in food and nutrition security.