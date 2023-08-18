Deputy Director Multi-sectoral Coordination

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director General.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing strategies and programmes rooted in ensuring food and nutrition security issues remain central within the development and devolved agenda.

Undertaking work that ensures the capacity of multi-sectoral food and nutrition coordination structures is enhanced by strengthening the necessary competencies and skills.

Qualifications and Experience

Post-graduate qualification in nutrition, public health, social development, agriculture or macro-food security economics or socio-economic policy.

At least seven (7) years work experience, with increasing responsibility.

Knowledge and experience working in the sectors of socio-economics, economic planning, social development, food security and/or public health.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:

The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;